MONTPELIER — Tax bills will be mailed to those who own property in the Capital City today, but their Granite City counterparts may not see theirs before the end of the month.
In Montpelier, a short-handed City Council — most participating remotely — met briefly Monday night to set the tax rates for the fiscal year that started July 1.
City Clerk John Odum said the council’s action triggered a chain of events that will have tax bills in the mail today.
That’s right on schedule, according to Odum who said the first quarterly installment will be due on Aug. 16 because Aug. 15 is a Sunday this year.
The tax rates used to calculate property tax bills were slightly better than pre-Town Meeting Day projections.
The tax rate for residential properties climbed 1.7% to $3.0451-per-$100 assessed property value. The 5.1-cent rate hike is less than the 5.7-cent increase school officials were predicting in the run-up to the March elections.
The increase in the nonresidential rate is an even more modest 1.2%. That rate climbed 3.7 cents to $3.18-per-$100-assessed property value.
The state set the education tax rates — $1.774-per-$100-assessed property values for homesteads and $1.8743-per-$100-assessed property value for nonresidential property.
The homestead rate reflects a 2.8% increase — roughly 4.9 cents — and the nonresidential rate — $1.9090-per-$100-assessed property value — is up 1.9%, or 3.5 cents.
City councilors filled in the remaining blanks on Monday — setting the municipal portion of the tax rate at $1.807-per-$100-assessed property value — an increase of 0.26 cents, or 0.2%.
Councilors also level-funded the water-sewer benefit charge and sewer separation charge, which again collectively add 9 cents to the municipal portion of the tax rate.
The 5.1-cent increase reflected in the combined residential tax rate would add $51 in taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value. Property taxes for a home assessed at $200,000 would increase by $102, and the tax bill for a $300,000 home would go up $153.
However, almost all of the increase is on the school side and homeowners who qualify for income-based adjustments to the education portion of their tax bills will likely see somewhat smaller increases.
The 3.7-cent increase in the nonresidential rate will translate into paying an extra $37 in taxes per $100,000 of assessed property value. A $500,000 commercial property would see a $185 increase in taxes, the owner of a property valued at $1 million would pay $370 more in taxes.
While tax bills are about to be mailed in Montpelier, the municipal portion of the tax rate won’t be set for two weeks — pushing the due date for the first quarterly installment from mid August to mid September.
Until now the reason for the delay had been tied to the 30-day petition period for a school budget that was approved on the third try last month. The state wouldn’t calculate the education tax rates for Barre or Barre Town until the 30-day appeal period had expired.
It now has and City Clerk Carol Dawes said she received the education tax rates for Barre by email Monday afternoon.
The new homestead rate — $1.4268-per-$100-assessed property value — is slightly higher than school officials predicted prior to a series of budget votes that included defeats in March and May before a revised version of the budget finally passed last month. The increase is a little less than .8 cents. That’s roughly the same as the increase in the non-homestead rate, which is $1.6974-per-$100-assessed property value.
Dawes said the municipal tax rate would not be calculated until the Grand List if finalized. That should happen in the next few days. Technically, the council should have the information it needs to set the tax rate next week, but they aren’t meeting and given the previously approved plan to move the due date for the first installment to Sept. 15, there is no real rush.
Dawes said the council will set Barre’s tax rates when it meets on July 27. Bills will than be printed and mailed in a process that will conclude in Montpelier today.
Barre Town is also in a holding pattern, partly because of the school budget-related delay in setting the education tax rates and partly because of a just-concluded reappraisal — the town’s first since 2004.
