ROXBURY — The tail just wagged the dog in the two-town Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, where a short-handed select board in Roxbury couldn’t comfortably agree with a plan to mail ballots to all active registered voters in the run up to Town Meeting Day.
That matters because, unless something changes, the Roxbury board’s twice-delayed decision Monday night effectively ends the school board’s hope to pivot to universal mail-in voting for the March elections and, quite likely, the Montpelier City Council’s plan to do the same for the second straight year.
Though any one of Montpelier’s seven board members has the same voting power as both of tiny Roxbury’s, the two disparately sized communities are on equal footing with respect to green-lighting the school board’s request to automatically mail ballots to every voter in the district.
The Montpelier City Council supplied its unanimous authorization last month even as the board in Roxbury had opted to see whether since-passed emergency legislation would again permit them to skip their traditional town meeting in favor of deciding municipal questions by Australian ballot.
It did, but Roxbury Town Clerk Tammy Legacy, who also serves as the clerk of the school district, said Wednesday the select board’s concern over a ballot that couldn’t automatically be mailed — one calling for the creation of a new school district that would govern the Barre-based Central Vermont Career Center — drove their decision.
According to Legacy, concern that the career center ballot would go unrequested in one of the 18 communities — from Barre to Waterbury — that have never seen it before outweighed the value of sending ballots to all.
“They didn’t take it lightly,” Legacy said of select board members Shane Ryan and Dave McShane
Legacy said Ryan and McShane agreed it would be best to mail postcards to all Roxbury voters encouraging them to request absentee ballots — for the town, the school district and the career center — in light of a recent record-setting surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re truly sorry if this upsets Montpelier, but the (select) board agreed this was the best way to go,” she said.
The Roxbury board’s decision takes automatically mailing school ballots to all voters off the table. Those ballots will have to be requested, or voted at the polls, in both Roxbury and Montpelier.
Though the Montpelier City Council could technically opt to send its municipal ballots to all active registered voters — members generally agreed last month if both the school and municipal ballots couldn’t automatically be sent to all, the confusion created by automatically sending one without the other probably wasn’t worth. It’s why the council delayed a decision it would have made last month, and was scheduled to make Wednesday night, until after getting a read from Roxbury.
Montpelier councilors were less concerned about the orphaned ballot for the career center and, in their community, the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority. They acknowledged the likelihood participation in those elections would be depressed even if voters who received city and school ballots in the mail, also received a reminder they had to request the other two ballots.
At the time, councilors agreed bifurcating the municipal and school ballots would be a mistake and acknowledged their hope to “normalize” universal mail-in voting likely hinged on a decision that has now been made in Roxbury.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.