BARRE — A Montpelier woman has been sentenced to one to three years to serve for her role in the death of a vulnerable adult.
Jennifer M. Cote, 45, was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on felony counts of Medicaid fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Cote pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2019.
The state argued for one to three years to serve and her attorney, Robert Sussman, argued for a lesser sentence. The state agreed to drop a felony count of involuntary manslaughter and three additional felony counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult, per the plea agreement.
Jeffrey A. Kittredge, 54, also of Montpelier, faces a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, three felony counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult and a felony count of Medicaid fraud. Kittredge’s case is still pending.
Detective Cpl. Stephen Nolan, of the Montpelier Police, said in his affidavit he received a report in July 2016 from the chief medical examiner’s office regarding a Montpelier resident who died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Nolan said police were informed that Jeffrey A. Kittredge II, 20, died of septic shock from infected bed sores that hadn’t been cared for properly. He said the man’s skin had been “rotting away,” according to court records.
Nolan said the younger Kittredge suffered from multiple medical conditions, including spina bifida (a birth defect where the spinal cord doesn’t develop properly), a brain development birth defect and clubbed feet. Nolan said he needed 24-hour care as a result of his medical conditions.
Nolan said the older Kittredge was his son’s primary care provider and his court-appointed guardian. Cote was the father’s significant other, according to Nolan, and a former licensed nursing assistant. She was also a caregiver for the younger Kittredge. Cote married the older Kittredge in 2019.
Nolan said Dr. Steven Shapiro, the state’s chief medical examiner, told police the younger Kittredge’s sores were the most “disgusting” he’d seen in his career. He said the younger Kittredge had been admitted to the hospital in Burlington from December 2015 to February 2016 because of bed sores.
The medical examiner spoke with the older Kittredge about his son’s death and about the earlier hospital visit, Nolan said, and that conversation was recorded and shared with police.
Shapiro asked the older Kittredge why he didn’t try to get help for his son once he saw the sores weren’t getting better after he was discharged from the hospital, according to court records. The older Kittredge told Shapiro the sores had been getting better until the last couple of days of his son’s life. Shapiro told police he had seen what the sores looked like during the first hospital visit compared to what they looked like when the younger Kittredge died and they had become “significantly worse.”
For the fraud allegation, investigators said both the father and Cote were receiving Medicaid money for taking care of the younger Kittredge. Investigators said they should not have been receiving the money because it appeared the pair didn’t provide adequate care.
Cote apologized Tuesday for any pain she caused. She took responsibility for the inadequate care the victim received.
She said a close family member got sick and died in 2016. Cote said she didn’t know how to handle the emotional distress so she turned to painkillers because she wanted to “feel numb.”
“I know my care for Jeffrey wasn’t what it should have been. I wish I could turn back time or change the past somehow more than you’ll ever know. … I loved Jeffrey. He was one of my children, as far as I was concerned,” she said.
Prior to handing down the sentence, Judge Mary L. Morrissey said Cote told police the younger Kittredge’s injuries didn’t get worse after he left the hospital in February 2016 and leading up to his death, they had looked about the same.
“Which we know not to be the case. And there’s only two ways that that information appears. Either Ms. Cote lied to law enforcement and she knew how bad the injuries were or she didn’t care for Jeffrey and she had no idea how the injuries looked. Either one are reprehensible and entirely inconsistent with the job that she was paid to do, which was to take care of Jeffrey.”
The judge said the circumstances of this crime are “egregious” and Cote played a direct role in the victim’s death.
Morrissey said this was not an isolated incident.
“This was a pattern of behavior. A course of conduct over a period of months where Jeffrey’s condition was deteriorating and Ms. Cote had a front row seat to seeing that,” she said.
The judge said Cote saw the younger Kittredge “as nothing more than a paycheck.”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.