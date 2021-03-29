BARRE — Police say a Montpelier woman has been selling drugs out of her home.
Ashly Dragotta, 33, pleaded not guilty via phone Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three felony counts of selling cocaine and misdemeanor counts of selling regulated drugs in a dwelling, cocaine possession and narcotic possession. If convicted, Dragotta faces a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit in May 2019, police started receiving information about suspicious activity taking place in a parking lot on Main Street. At the same time, Cochran said the Street Crimes Unit in Barre reported it had a cooperating individual who could buy drugs off Dragotta who lives on Main Street.
Cochran said police have received multiple complaints about Dragotta and others meeting for short periods of time in the parking lot near her home. He said witness reported people would bring drugs to Dragotta’s apartment and she would sell the drugs for them.
Cochran said a controlled buy took place in May 2019 where the cooperating individual bought a substance from Dragotta that appeared to be crack cocaine and field tested positive for cocaine.
He said a second controlled buy took place March 16 where an individual again bought a substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
Cochran said on March 20 police saw someone go to Dragotta’s home. He said a records check showed that person had a suspended license so they were later pulled over and reported they had bought drugs from Dragotta’s home. Cochran said they handed over a white, rock-like substance which appeared to be crack cocaine and also field-tested positive for cocaine.
Cochran said police executed a search warrant on Dragotta’s home on March 25 and found 90 bags of suspected heroin, about two grams of crack cocaine and over 100 used needles and used bags of heroin.
