BARRE — A Montpelier woman accused of hitting another woman with her vehicle in Barre earlier this year has picked up more charges alleging she vandalized a vehicle and harassed the woman she’s accused of hitting.
Taylor Boardman, 24, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 14 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief and three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Boardman faces a maximum sentence of six years and six months in prison. She was released on conditions.
For the unlawful mischief charge, Sgt. Jonathan Houle, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a vehicle was reportedly vandalized on July 16. Houle said he located the vehicle and its owner. He said one of the tires had been slashed and the vehicle had been keyed.
Houle said an expletive had been carved into the vehicle’s bumper. He also noted a dent on the trunk and the taillights on the passenger side had been damaged.
Houle said the victim reported she believed Boardman had vandalized the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported she was at a party in Williamstown with Boardman in attendance, according to court records. Houle said the victim reported Boardman and Boardman’s partner got into an altercation during the party and Boardman’s partner ended up leaving with the victim after the victim split the pair up. He said the victim reported Boardman sent messages stating she was going to vandalize the victim’s vehicle.
The victim reported Boardman arrived at the victim’s home, picked up Boardman’s partner and proceeded to break into and damage the victim’s vehicle, according to court records. Houle said the victim reported Boardman admitted to breaking into the vehicle when she was confronted.
Houle said surveillance footage from the scene showed Boardman approached the victim’s vehicle and it appeared she was writing something on it. He said footage also showed Boardman getting into the victim’s vehicle.
He said he contacted Boardman, who denied damaging the vehicle. He said Boardman reported she had permission from the victim to go into the vehicle to retrieve items. He said Boardman reported the vehicle had already been keyed prior to this incident, though the victim reported this damage was new.
Houle said the victim later provided police with an estimate from a mechanic showing over $3,800 in damage had been done to the vehicle.
Boardman pleaded not guilty in March to a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a crash, disorderly conduct and gross negligent operation. If convicted in that case, she faces a maximum sentence of 19 years and two months in prison. Those charges are still active and pending against Boardman.
Police said in February, they responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Merchants Row in Barre. The victim was located on the ground and breathing and the vehicle involved had left the scene, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported she had gotten into an altercation with Boardman at a nearby bar. The victim reported they were kicked out of the bar and the altercation continued in the parking lot, where Boardman spit in the victim’s face, according to court records.
Police said Boardman reported this victim threw her cellphone at Boardman during the altercation and was banging on her vehicle’s windows. Police said Boardman reported the victim jumped on the hood of her vehicle, though witnesses reported it appeared Boardman purposely drove into the victim.
For the three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release Boardman now faces, Officer Sabrina Boutin, of the Montpelier police, said in her affidavit the victim Boardman is accused of hitting with her vehicle contacted police on July 22 to report she was walking down School Street when Boardman drove by. Boutin said the victim reported Boardman yelled to the victim that she would have hit the victim with her vehicle again, if there weren’t so many people around. Boardman has conditions of release stating she cannot have contact with this victim, cannot abuse or harass the victim, nor can she engage in threatening behavior.