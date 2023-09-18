BARRE — A Montpelier woman accused of hitting another woman with her vehicle in Barre earlier this year has picked up more charges alleging she vandalized a vehicle and harassed the woman she’s accused of hitting.

Taylor Boardman, 24, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 14 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful mischief and three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Boardman faces a maximum sentence of six years and six months in prison. She was released on conditions.

