MONTPELIER — One boil water notice remains partially in effect and the other has been completely lifted following favorable test results of water samples collected in the wake of a pair of major water breaks late last week.
City officials received word Monday that the system had been cleared and, but for yet another leak on a section of water main located on Sherwood Drive, the precautionary notice would have been lifted for all affected customers.
Instead, residents who live along the short stretch of Sherwood Drive, between the Barre-Montpelier Road and Forest Driver, remain under the boil water advisory until further notice.
A water main break on Sherwood Drive last Thursday night, ruptured again after it was repaired, causing a boil water notice to be issued for the section of Sherwood Drive, as well as businesses and homes along the Barre-Montpelier Road corridor.
The vast majority of those water customers are no longer need to worry about the advisory, though a new smaller leak has extended the boil water notice for those who live on Sherwood Driver.
A second water main break, which occurred at roughly the same time on Liberty Street last Thursday triggered its own boil water notice, and a separate battery of tests. Those tests did not detect any contamination and that boil water notice was lifted Monday.
That targeted advisory affected those who live on the section of Liberty Street between College and Hubbard streets, as well as customers on nearby Marvin, Fuller and Bingham streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.