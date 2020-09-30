MONTPELIER – Those looking to explore the Capital City can now take a walking tour using a map made by a University of Vermont graduate.
According to a news release, the free map includes a suggested 3.1-mile loop with an optional extension and brief descriptions about each of the seven sites where green infrastructures have been installed to slow the flow and clean stormwater runoff before it reaches the Winooski River. The map also highlights the connection between the river and Lake Champlain, including historic flooding in the city.
Colin Brown, a UVM Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Sciences graduate, led the project, which was made possible thanks to a partnership among the Montpelier Conservation Commission, Friends of the Winooski River, Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District, Lake Champlain Sea Grant and UVM Extension.
Printed copies of the map are available at the Montpelier VSECU branch, Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier and from any of the project partners. The map also can be downloaded from the Lake Champlain Sea Grant website at www.uvm.edu/seagrant/gi-bike-map along with green infrastructure maps for Burlington, Rutland and St. Albans.
