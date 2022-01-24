MONTPELIER — The list of Town Meeting Day candidates and contested races is subject to revision, but the Capital City’s political picture was starting to come into focus by mid-afternoon on Monday.
A race for mayor, two for separate District 3 seats on the City Council, another to fill a vacancy on the Cemetery Commission and one for a seat on the Parks Commission were all assured as Monday’s deadline approached. There were also three candidates for two of the Capital City’s seven seats on the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board.
Any or all of those races could have expanded by the time the filing deadline hit. However, that’s where things stood with two hours left for candidates to swing by City Hall to sign and file forms consenting to have their names appear on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
City Clerk John Odum said business wasn’t brisk for most of Monday where, but for the late-morning addition of a third School Board candidate, the list of candidates he has been compiling in recent weeks looked the same as it did when he closed for the weekend on Friday.
Mayor Anne Watson’s name was still at the top of that list and it still had company thanks to Stephen Whitaker’s decision to enter this year’s mayoral race last week.
Watson announced her plans to run for a third two-year term before going on maternity leave last month and Whitaker announced his own while publicly berating the City Council and City Manager Bill Fraser last week.
Hours earlier, Whitaker, who Odum described as “homeless,” registered to vote in Montpelier and signed the consent of candidate form, which, based on just-approved legislation, is all he needed to do to have his name appear on the ballot for the city’s annual elections.
If anyone else was considering a mayoral bid, Odum said he wasn’t aware of their interest, while stressing that didn’t mean one, or more, might opt to enter the race.
“They have until 5 p.m.,” he said.
As of 3 p.m. two incumbent city councilors — one in District 1, the other in District 2 — were still unopposed in their respective re-election bids and there were already contested races for a pair of District 3 seats.
Those separate races involve all four people who applied to fill the vacancy created by Dan Richardson’s resignation last year. The list includes Jennifer Morton, who was ultimately appointed to fill the vacancy and has been representing District 3 on the council since September.
Barring any additional entrants, Morton will be challenged by Eugenio “Gene” Leon. Both are running to serve the year remaining of what was Richardson’s two-year term.
An alternate to the Development Review Board, Leon has run for council before. He finished runner-up in a three-way council race that was won by Jay Ericson two years ago.
Earlier this month, Ericson announced he wouldn’t be running for a second two-year term and two other women who were interviewed by the council after Richardson resigned are running to fill that two-year seat.
Alice Goltz ran, but lost a lop-sided race won by Richardson a year ago, renewed her interest in the seat when he stepped down last August, was passed over by the council in September and is now running to replace Ericson. She isn’t alone. Cary Brown, a long-time resident, member of the Board of Civil Authority and Odum’s wife, is running for the same District 3 seat.
Two hours before Monday’s filing deadline no one had stepped up to challenge Councilor Dona Bate in her bid for a fifth two-year term representing District 1 and Councilor Conor Casey was still unopposed in his bid for a third two-year term representing District 2.
There will be a School Board race, though it didn’t materialize until late Monday morning when a third candidate — Seiji Ohashi — filed his consent of candidate form with Odum.
With School Director Andrew Stein opting not to run for what would have been his second full three-year term and School Director Emma Bay-Hansen hoping to win her first in March there will be at least three candidates for two three year seats.
Bay-Hansen is one of them. Appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2020 and elected last year to serve out the remainder of that term, Bay-Hansen is running again. Ohashi, who recently served on the committee that conducted the principal search for Union Elementary School has also tossed his hat in the ring. So has William Alexander, who served on the board-appointed committee that evaluated the school resource officer’s position and is now interested in serving for the board.
If no one else entered the race — and even if someone did — the two candidates who receive the most votes would be elected to separate terms that will each expire in 2025.
There are a couple of other races in Montpelier — one for a five-year seat on the Parks Commission and the other to fill a vacant seat on the Cemetery Commission.
Emily Donaldson and Page Guertin are both running for the Parks Commission seat now held by Dan Dickerson. Someone else could enter the race, but Dickerson confirmed Monday it won’t be him.
Kurt Kuehl and Theresa Mageau are both running for a two-year term on the Commission, and, as of 3 p.m. Jake Brown was running unopposed for re-election to a five-year term on the commission.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.