Montpelier flood forum
Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive, speaks to a large crowd Thursday night during a public forum on flood recovery and the future of Montpelier at Vermont College of Fine Arts. The meeting was the first of three public meetings that will dig deeper into ideas that could be implemented to build a more resilient city and frame key public priorities for action.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

MONTPELIER — Big ideas and a boatload of emotions were the order of the evening during the first of three flood-related forums in Montpelier.

Hundreds of residents — most from Montpelier and some from surrounding communities — marked the one-month anniversary of a flood that ravaged the heart of the Capital City, along with many other communities around the region and the state, by collectively wondering, in the words of one of them, “What can we do?”

