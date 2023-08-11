MONTPELIER — Big ideas and a boatload of emotions were the order of the evening during the first of three flood-related forums in Montpelier.
Hundreds of residents — most from Montpelier and some from surrounding communities — marked the one-month anniversary of a flood that ravaged the heart of the Capital City, along with many other communities around the region and the state, by collectively wondering, in the words of one of them, “What can we do?”
There was no shortage of answers to that question on a night when many expressed hope and gratitude, others fear and frustration, and still others anger and anxiety.
They had plenty of company.
Roughly 300 people packed Alumni Hall on the Vermont College of Fine Arts’ campus and there were more than 250 virtual participants at the facilitated forum — “Recovery, Resilience and the Future of Montpelier” — organized by Montpelier Strong, a fledgling alliance of Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation.
Moderator Paul Costello was suitably impressed.
“What a crowd!” Costello declared, predicting those in attendance were in for a “weighty night.”
“It’s kind of overwhelming what Montpelier, what downtown, what people who have taken the hit are feeling right now,” he said at the outset of the informal rainstorm-to-brainstorm session that will set the table for a second forum set for Aug. 22 at the State House.
“Tonight is a night to get ideas on the table,” Costello said, inviting those in the room to request a microphone and those online to type their thoughts into the chat function on Zoom.
Many did, but not before hearing briefly from Mayor Jack McCullough; Sarah Jarvis, president of the Montpelier Foundation; Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive; and the Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, minister of Unitarian Church of Montpelier.
McCullough told attendees the city is all ears.
“We’re all here tonight because we care about the city and are invested in our city’s future,” he said, expressing a sentiment echoed by Jarvis and Trautz.
“This is a very important moment to be discussing our future and how to build back better,” Trautz said.
Javier-Duval set the tone for what followed, by acknowledging the unfolding nature of a disaster that briefly attracted national attention and remains a grave local concern.
“We have all experienced an intense period of upheaval that isn’t over yet,” she said, adding: “We are beginning to face honestly and vulnerably critical questions of climate and community resilience.”
It won’t be the first time, according to Javier-Duval, who recounted how a volunteer recently fished blueprints dated the year after the 1927 flood from underneath the stage of her church, which is built on the banks of the North Branch of the Winooski River.
“How serendipitous that it took another flood almost 100 years later to uncover them,” she said, adding: “For me, these blueprints serve as a hopeful sign that building a new way forward is possible. In fact, it has happened before.”
Many who spoke predicted it will happen again, and the big question was what will Montpelier look like when it does.
Some ideas were more radical than others.
Cross Street resident Dave Gram suggested incrementally moving downtown uphill while, Kassia Randzio suggested razing and relocating Montpelier High School. Both pointed to the VCFA campus on College Street as an alternate location.
Citing what he characterized as Montpelier’s “long-term abusive relationship” with its rivers, Gram suggested a separation was worth considering.
“Let’s, over time, move the downtown maybe up here,” he said, noting the Capital City Farmers Market temporarily moved up to the college green.
“Imagine this as the central business district,” Gram added. “Imagine new housing along terraces, like up above Memorial Driver, above Court Street.”
Throw in some “aerial trams” and Gram said you have the seeds for a long-term vision that was worthy of a master-planning process.
Randzio suggested a new hilltop high school could be part of that discussion.
Even as school officials scramble to complete repairs to the just-flooded high school, Randzio said pursuing a federal buyout might make more sense.
“Sell the high school, convert it to a … open space … and use the proceeds to move the high school up here we are today because it is dry and high,” Randzio said.
Randzio literally got a “what she said” from one of several St. Paul Street residents who spoke at the forum.
“We need to give these rivers … the room that they need to reinvent themselves,” he said. “Only by doing that can we reinvent ourselves.”
Montpelier Alive was universally praised for its efforts coordinating volunteers who have helped residents and business owners clean up in the wake of the flood, but St. Paul Street resident Diane Sophrin said she couldn’t say the same about the city.
“The city was invisible for two weeks,” she said. “The city did nothing for two weeks and what we have been facing since the city appeared is a lot of bureaucracy, a lot of rigidity, callousness and outright untruths.”
Sophrin said the city’s regulations exceed federal standards and have prevented her from leveraging assistance she has received to fix her flood-damaged home.
“It makes me feel really bad,” she said. “I lived in Montpelier for 27 years and I’m feeling like maybe as far as the city’s concerned people like myself — retirees on a fixed income — just don’t belong here.”
Sophrin’s wasn’t the only criticism of the city. Some suggested it has failed to make necessary investments in infrastructure improvements, and their homes were flooded because the storm sewer system is routinely overwhelmed.
St. Paul Street resident Lou Friedland was one of them.
“The infrastructure hasn’t been dealt with responsibly in years,” he said.
One woman suggested the plight of downtown businesses, while real and regrettable, had overshadowed the struggles faced by owners of flood-damaged homes.
“How do we deal with people who have homes in the flood plain?” she asked. “They’re good, solid homes. Many of them withstood the flood of ’27. Demolishing seems like a shame.”
The woman, a long-time resident, suggested the city consider switching gears with respect to evolving plans for the property it acquired on Country Club Road.
“Could we possibly offer space on that property to get people who own homes out of the flood plain so they could rebuild without bracing themselves for the next one or being bankrupted by flood insurance?” she asked. “That space is going to waste. There’s a long consulting process that’s costing us money and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere fast. What can we do?”
That question applied to flood-ravaged neighborhoods and to a downtown struggling to rebound from a flood that has fueled uncertainty and angst.
Lauren Parker, who owns the North Branch Cafe, said she is feeling it and hers is one of a few businesses on State and Main Street that have been able to reopen.
Parker said that needs to change.
“The importance of us getting back to life is huge,” she said, adding: “This is like nothing I’ve ever seen and I think that for people to avoid right now is dangerous because we need to pay attention to the fact that our town is empty — literally empty — and lonely.”
That has been a gut punch in a community that has long celebrated its vibrant downtown, and some said leaves them near tears when they go for a stroll.
Sarah DeFelice is working to bring her business — Bailey Road — back to Montpelier, currently operating out of warehouse space in Northfield. She suggested tourism and downtown beautification be topics of discussion at the Aug. 22 forum, but sprucing up the central business district — if only with flowers — could happen sooner.
“I think it would be nice to bring some beauty now,” she said. “It would be nice for tourist buses when they come through not to see a desolated downtown.”
It’s a downtown with flood-damaged churches weighing their futures and business owners doing the same.
The uncertainty was palpable and, like the watershed, not unique to Montpelier.
Eve Jacobs-Carnahan and Christine Zachai were among those who suggested thinking regionally with respect to recovery and resiliency, even as Berlin Street resident Sam Markewich warned the latter word was overused.
“People do have a lot of resilience, but it’s not an infinite well,” Markewich said. “Not for business, not for finances and certainly not for mental health.”
The forum stuck to its two-hour time limit and Costello said comments and suggestions that were made online and in person will be reviewed and turned into topics that will be considered by those who attend the forum — “Digging Into Ideas Toward Action” — that is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the State House.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com