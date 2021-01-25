BARRE – A Montpelier teen is accused of pushing someone down a flight of stairs.
Peter Henry Brown, 18, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault. If convicted, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit Brown called police Saturday to report his roommate had fallen down a set of stairs at their apartment and he thought the fall was partially due to the lack of a hand rail. Lewis said she told Brown that wasn't a police issue and gave him other recommendations.
She said later that night she received a call from a staff member at Central Vermont Medical Center stating the victim had reported Brown pushed him down the stairs. The officer said she was told the victim had suffered a brain bleed and was still in the hospital's care.
Lewis said she went to the hospital in Berlin to speak to the victim and saw he dried blood on and around his left ear. The victim told Lewis he and Brown had been arguing over the victim eating some of Brown's food. Lewis said the victim reported he went to walk down the stairs and felt Brown push him from behind. The victim told the officer he fell down the entire length of the staircase, according to court records.
Lewis said the victim reported he had injured his foot in the fall.
The officer said she then went to Brown's residence and saw there was a hand rail on the staircase. She said Brown again told police the victim had fallen down the stairs. She said he denied pushing the victim.
Lewis said Brown became agitated and confrontational when questioned by police and wanted to know what he was being accused of. She said he was taken into custody.
While transporting Brown to the police department for processing, Lewis said Brown apologized for getting angry with officers and again denied pushing the victim.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said in court Monday the victim was still receiving treatment at the hospital.
