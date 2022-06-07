BARRE — A Montpelier High School student allegedly involved in a “potential threat” against the school has agreed to surrender his guns for six months.
Two weeks ago, police announced they were investigating a “potential threat” at the school involving an 18-year-old student.
Police said they had “no indication or information that there was or is an imminent threat to the school, staff, students or the public relating to this incident.”
Police said they seized two rifles, as well as magazines and ammunition, from the student's home using a temporary extreme risk protection order issued by a court. The order is part of the state's so-called red flag law adopted in 2018, which allows courts to order the seizure of guns from those believed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Police said there is no evidence that the student's guns were ever on school grounds.
School officials have said the student will not return to school this year and is cooperating with officials.
A hearing was held Tuesday on the order in Washington County family court in Barre. Attorney Austin Gray, representing the student, and Deputy State's Attorney Bridget Grace submitted an agreement between the parties where the student agreed to let police keep his guns for six months. The student also would not be allowed to possess any dangerous weapons during that time period. Six months is the maximum amount of time such an order can be kept in place under state law before it would need to be renewed or would be allowed to expire.
Grace had said previously the state was planning to present two witnesses, one of them a child, to testify in support of the order. She said this agreement keeps the child from having to testify in open court while the state gets the result it was looking for from the order.
Gray said his intention is to let the order sunset after six months. The guns would then be returned to the student.
Grace said after the hearing the state will need to see how the student is doing at that point before deciding if it will seek to have the order extended. The prosecutor said the state would need to show the student is still a threat to himself or others to keep the order in place.
It's unclear if the student will face criminal charges from this incident. Because of his age, any criminal charges would likely be considered a delinquent act under state law and would be handled confidentially.
According to the affidavit of Sgt. Kevin Moulton, of the Montpelier police, in support of the order, on May 17 school officials reported concerns about comments the student had made involving guns. Moulton said those at the school reported the student talked about, “if he were to come to shoot up the school” and how the student knew where to access the school so that he could shoot those on one floor of the school before those on another floor knew what was going on. He said school officials reported the student talked about selling his guns so he could buy an AK-47.
Moulton said the student had made these comments to a fellow student who then alerted school officials.
