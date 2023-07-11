MONTPELIER — Though Capital City officials are a bit more optimistic that the worst is behind them, the most devastating flood Montpelier has seen in nearly 100 years was exacerbated by fears that rising water at the Wrightsville Dam could force more water into an already-soaking city.

The Winooski River reportedly peaked at just over 21 feet Tuesday morning in Montpelier. That’s the highest the river has been in the city since the 1927 flood, when the river reached 27.1 feet.

