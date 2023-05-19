MONTPELIER — The soft deadline for requesting an appointment is fast-approaching, and the first round of dickering with respect to the Capital City’s first reappraisal in 13 years is about to begin.
A week after proposed assessments reflecting sharp spikes in property values started hitting mailboxes in Montpelier, the phone hasn’t been ringing off the hook in City Assessor Marty Lagerstedt’s office.
That isn’t to say Lagerstedt’s phone hasn’t been ringing. It has. Through Friday morning, Lagerstedt said he and his assistant had scheduled roughly 125 appointments with property owners interested in an informal sit-down with a representative of the company — New England Municipal Consultants — responsible for the reappraisal that started two years ago and is now nearing an end.
“So far we are in good shape,” said Lagerstedt, noting that well over half of the 355 time slots available between Tuesday morning and Saturday afternoon remained open.
That could change, and while Monday is technically the deadline for arranging an appointment, Lagerstedt said if slots are still available late requests will be accommodated.
Though next week’s meeting could result in some property values being adjusted before final change of appraisal notices are mailed out next month, they aren’t a substitute for the formal grievance process required by law. That process can’t start until still-preliminary values are fixed, property owners are formally notified of the change in their assessments and are given a 14-day window to file a grievance
To use a sports analogy, the meetings that will take place next week are the preseason. While potentially satisfying to some, participation does not preserve the right to appeal to the city’s board of civil authority, and in some cases beyond, the way a grievance does. By the same token, scheduling an informal meeting does not preclude you from subsequently filing a grievance after the grand list is lodged and change of appraisal notices are mailed.
Lagerstedt predicted those who schedule an appointment next week will likely leave with a better understanding about how their preliminary property value was arrived at and some sense of whether an adjustment is warranted.
“I think they’re going to have a general idea,” he said, stressing there are no plans to make on the spot adjustments.
While some property owners will spend the summer arguing about their assessments and the reappraisal will mean a tax increase for some, it will be a wash for many, if not most, in who own property in a community where the common level of appraisal, or CLA, dipped below 75% earlier this year.
The reappraisal will fix that — pushing Montpelier’s CLA above 100% of fair market value and triggering a corresponding reduction in the tax rate.
Property owners who can expect to pay more in taxes are those whose assessments increased substantially more than the average, which, depending on lot size, was between 54% and 58% for single family homes and roughly 48% for commercial property. Those cases typically involve significant improvements that added value.
Part of the reason for the surge in property values involves an unusually hot real estate market, though it doesn’t appear the appraisal company is relying solely on sales to set new values.
Take the spacious Liberty Street home that sold for $1.4 million a year ago. Built in 1881, the home and its 0.85-acre parcel have been preliminarily assessed at $1,083,200, according to just-released numbers. That’s more than $300,000 less than what it sold for on June 30, 2022.
That’s the same day the city paid $3 million for the 134-acre property that was the long-time home of the Montpelier Elk’s Club and its nine-hole golf course. The proposed assessment for the property is $2,628,900. Roughly $1.1 million of that value can be traced to the old Elk’s lodge that was built in 1962 and $1.5 million to the undeveloped land where city officials hope to create a mix of housing and recreational uses. Because it’s city-owned and tax-exempt, the Country Club Road property isn’t included in the preliminary Grand List posted on the city’s website.
Sabin’s Pasture is, and it appears the appraisal company believes a somewhat older transaction is a better reflection of fair market value. In November 2020, records indicate Alan Goldman purchased half interest in 94.14 acres of the 102 acres of undeveloped land off Barre Street for $765,000. That’s roughly half of the preliminary assessment — $1,518,200 — New England Municipal Consultants placed on the property. It is well over five times its current assessed value of just under $275,000.
National Life is still king of the hill when it comes to tax-paying properties in Montpelier, and that isn’t going to change. The preliminary assessment pegs the value of the company’s 236-acre campus at roughly $66.3 million. That’s an increase of roughly $20.7 million, or 45.3% over its current assessed value of $45.6 million.
No one else is close, though the number of properties with values that exceed $5 million in Montpelier will more than double — from three to seven — if the preliminary assessments hold.
Second only to National Life is Malone Properties’ 96.4-acre commercial complex at the base of Gallison Hill Road. Currently assessed at roughly $8.25 million, the preliminary assessment for that property has ballooned to almost $11.3 million.
Then there’s Westview Meadows. The 52-unit senior housing complex is the only other taxable property in Montpelier currently assessed at over $5 million. That $7.6 million assessment is slated to jump to over $9.8 million based on preliminary numbers.
Four other properties appear poised to join the “Over $5 Million Club” in a community that is expected to have way more $3 million and $4 million properties than it once did as a result of the reappraisal.
The preliminary assessment for Capitol Plaza has nearly doubled. Currently assessed at $4.1 million, the assessment would increase to more than $8 million, an increase of more than $3.9 million, or 95.8%.
The proposed increases aren’t as sharp for the Vermont State Employees Credit Union on Bailey Avenue or Vermont Mutual Insurance Company on State Street. VSECU is valued at roughly $3.8 million and is slated to be worth $5.75 million. Vermont Mutual’s increase is similar. The property is assessed at nearly $3.8 million and, barring an adjustment, will be assessed at $5.55 million.
The only other property in the city with a proposed assessment that would surpass the $5 million mark is one that was already flirting with it.
The Gin Lane complex that is home to Barr Hill and Caledonia Spirits distillery is currently assessed at nearly $4.96 million. The preliminary assessment for the distillery complex and the 5.5 acres on which it was built in 2018 is just under $5.5 million. That’s an increase of about $540,000 in taxable value or 10.9%.
