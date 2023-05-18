MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Roxbury School Board has cleaned its collective bargaining plate with time to spare — ratifying separate labor agreements that reflect a healthy boost in pay for the district’s unionized teachers, as well as its educational support staff.

Approved by the board at its Wednesday night meeting, both two-year contracts were previously ratified by the respective unions and will replace labor agreements that are set to expire June 30.

