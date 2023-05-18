MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Roxbury School Board has cleaned its collective bargaining plate with time to spare — ratifying separate labor agreements that reflect a healthy boost in pay for the district’s unionized teachers, as well as its educational support staff.
Approved by the board at its Wednesday night meeting, both two-year contracts were previously ratified by the respective unions and will replace labor agreements that are set to expire June 30.
One of the newly ratified contracts covers the 152 teachers represented by the Montpelier Roxbury Education Association. The other details working conditions and benefits for the district’s 34 instructional assistants, who are members of the Montpelier Roxbury Educational Support Staff Association.
All are employed at one of the district’s four schools — three in Montpelier and one in Roxbury — and none have to worry about negotiations going down to the wire because they are officially over.
School Director Rhett Williams celebrated that fact even as the board ratified both contracts.
“I hope that the teachers and the … (educational support staff) feel well compensated,” Williams said. “I feel confident about the contract(s), and I hope that our teachers and the staff do, too.”
Chair Jim Murphy echoed that sentiment with respect to contracts he said fairly compensate the district’s professional educators and support staff and take inflation into account.
“Teachers are very valuable members of our community and, obviously, our school system,” he said. “It’s been a rough few years.”
Though Superintendent Libby Bonesteel didn’t delve into the details of either contract Wednesday night, she confirmed Thursday the district will invest a total of 14% “new money” for teachers salaries over two years.
The first 6% will be distributed starting July 1 based on a previously negotiated 16-step, five-column salary schedule that compensates teachers for their years of service and levels of education. The remaining 8% will be applied t the salary schedule for the contract year that starts July 1, 2024.
While the district’s investment of “new money” is fixed for both years, wage increases received by individual teachers under the new contract will vary depending on where they fall on the salary schedule and whether a change in educational status warrants a move from one column to the next.
The base salary for a first-year teacher with no previous experience will be $43,130 starting July 1. That’s up $1,770, or nearly 4.3% over the current base salary of $41,360.
However, a teacher currently on step one of the salary schedule is in line for a more substantial pay raise when they move to step two of the new contract on July 1. That teacher would go from earning the current base salary, $41,360, to making $44,855 under the first year of the new contract, an increase of $3,495, or roughly 8.45%. In the contract’s second year, that same teacher would earn $49,576 — a year-over-year increase of $4,721, or just over 10.5%.
On the opposite end of the salary schedule, a teacher with a master’s degree and 30 years of experience is earning $71,966 on step 15 of the current contract. That teacher would move to step 16 — the top of the salary schedule — on July 1 and be paid $76,772, an increase of $4,806, or about 6.6%. In the contract’s second year that teacher would be paid $81,708, an increase of $4,936, or 6.4%.
Bonesteel indicated there weren’t many other substantive changes to the teachers contract.
There were a number of changes to the support staff contract, but perhaps the most notable is the shift to a three-tiered, 30-step salary schedule that differentiates instructional assistants based on assignments and away from a past practice of paying an hourly differential to those who work with eligible students.
Under the current contract, the starting hourly wage for all instructional assistants is $16.51. Depending on their assignment, that starting wage will increase to between $18.33- and $22.22-an-hour on July 1, and to between $20.35- and $22.66-an-hour on July 1, 2024.
The two contracts were ratified with six weeks to spare, and the district’s third union, which represents clerical and custodial staff, is about to enter the third and final year of a contract that was ratified in 2021.
