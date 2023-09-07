MONTPELIER — The school board will retain a consultant to facilitate a community conversation about the future uses of its four schools — three in Montpelier and one in Roxbury — as part of a study that could lead to sweeping changes in the two-town district.
On a night when a fractured relationship with a former teacher bubbled to the surface and the potential for a future relationship with a neighboring school district remained on the back burner, school directors filled a vacant board seat, welcomed two student representatives, and agreed to launch a post-flood strategic planning process.
The latter vote wasn’t quite unanimous, but even School Director Emma Bay-Hansen, who abstained, said she conceptually supported the idea of soliciting proposals from consultants interested in helping the board and the communities it represents evaluate the future of its facilities.
Bay-Hansen wanted more time to thoroughly read the recently prepared request for proposals, which was approved after being edited on the fly based on a concern that she raised and others shared.
Bay-Hansen said one of the short list of topics proposed for consideration — “district configuration, including the future of Roxbury Village School” — lacked the clarity she believed was needed and could be interpreted by Roxbury residents as a signal the district was looking to close its smallest school.
Bay-Hansen noted there are some who have advocated for that, citing the comparatively high cost per pupil of keeping the pre-K-4 school open, while Roxbury residents would passionately object to its closure.
Board members Scott Lewins and Kristen Getler expressed similar concerns.
Lewins suggested singling out Roxbury in a document that proposes a district-wide review of its facilities was superfluous.
“I think we would unnecessarily be stirring emotions by calling out Roxbury (Village School),” he said.
Getler, one of Roxbury’s two representatives on the board, agreed. She described the language as “charged” and potentially “triggering” to those who live in Roxbury.
“It feels like a bit of a cliffhanger,” she said. “It feels like the fate of the school hangs in the balance of this process.”
Getler worried that process — one that won’t start until after a consultant is presumably hired more than a month from now and will contemplate a draft report delivered to the board at its March 20 meeting — was ill-suited for a conversation about whether to close Roxbury Village School.
“It’s really, really big for our community,” she said of the school. “It’s the heart, soul and hub of our town.”
Though a staffing shortage over the summer was cause for concern at Roxbury Village School and there may be alternate educational uses may be worth considering, Getler said framing the discussion around its “future” had an “open-or-closed” feel to it.
Chair Jim Murphy wasn’t troubled by the language and believed a discussion of Roxbury Village School would yield information that would aid the board’s decision-making in the future. However, he agreed making specific reference to the school wasn’t necessary and proposed replacing it with broader language involving “the potential future uses of all facilities.”
The change satisfied Lewins and Getler, and, for the most part, Bay-Hansen, who abstained because she would have preferred more time to review the document.
There is an Oct. 2 deadline to respond to the request for proposals, and board members were told the contemplated work is expected to cost between $50,000 and $70,000.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said money is available based on an estimated operating surplus of $200,000 for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The strategic planning process comes on the heels of catastrophic flooding in Montpelier that filled the basement of Montpelier High School with 6 feet of water in July. The damage has since been repaired, remedial steps are being taken and the school opened on schedule. However, in the aftermath of the flood, some have suggested building a new school on higher ground while others have revived a dormant discussion of a possible merger with the Washington Central Unified Union School District. Washington Central is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School, which is just across the city line in East Montpelier.
Murphy told board members he and Bonesteel recently met with Washington Central Superintendent Meagan Roy and Flor Diaz-Smith, chair of the Washington Central board, to broach the subject.
The takeaway, according to Murphy, was, essentially, maybe later.
“They do not feel that the time for that (merger) conversation is now,” he said.
Murphy noted Washington Central is in the midst of its own strategic planning process — one that could lead to reconfiguring some, or all, of its six schools — and wanted to get through that process before considering exploring a possible merger. Both boards, he predicted, would be in a better position to have that conversation after their respective strategic planning processes have concluded next spring.
In the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, that process will involve robust community engagement facilitated by a consultant who will be tasked with drilling down on everything from enrollment projections and future space needs to climate change models for Montpelier and the possible locations and cost of any new facilities.
The latter is a nod to those who have proposed relocating the recently flooded high school.
Murphy predicted a new high school was a $25 million to $40 million proposition.
Board members generally agreed investing $2 million in a planned track upgrade on the current campus should wait until some threshold questions are answered, though several said they remain supportive of the project and didn’t see the need to “unassign” previously committed surplus funds. That decision may never be necessary, and members agreed could wait with the understanding the project is on hold.
The board’s Wednesday night meeting opened with Stephanie DiLena, who was honored earlier this year for 30 years of service to the district, reading her recent resignation letter aloud to the board.
DiLena, who has taught in the district since 1993 — most recently as adviser to the flexible pathways program at the high school — blamed administrative bungling and a failure to communicate for her abrupt decision to resign.
At issue was a form DiLena claims she submitted more than a week before the April 30 deadline, only to learn months later her pay was “docked” $738.20 for failing to turn it in. DiLena said she was never contacted by anyone with respect to the missing form, and claimed Bonesteel told union representatives in August her name was left off a reminder email that was sent out and the form she claimed to have submitted might have been misplaced.
By then, DiLena said the damage was done and an offer to restore her pay if she resubmitted the form was too little too late.
“I will not work for, or with, those who operate in secret and fail to communicate knowing that another human being will be crushed as a result,” she said, explaining she is exploring retirement and consulting with an attorney.
It was a bumpy beginning to a long night that started early and was capped by a two-hour goal-setting discussion.
Board members were able to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Seiji Ohashi. After briefly hearing from three residents — Jake Feldman, Tim Favorite and Tim Duggan — the board met privately for 20 minutes to discuss who should fill the open board seat until Town Meeting Day in March.
When they emerged, board members unanimously appointed Feldman, who, once he takes the oath of office, will join a board that welcomed student representatives Miriam Serota-Winston and Alara Kohn for Wednesday’s marathon meeting.
