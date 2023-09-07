MONTPELIER — The school board will retain a consultant to facilitate a community conversation about the future uses of its four schools — three in Montpelier and one in Roxbury — as part of a study that could lead to sweeping changes in the two-town district.

On a night when a fractured relationship with a former teacher bubbled to the surface and the potential for a future relationship with a neighboring school district remained on the back burner, school directors filled a vacant board seat, welcomed two student representatives, and agreed to launch a post-flood strategic planning process.

