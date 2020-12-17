MONTPELIER — The Montpelier-Roxbury Public School Board isn't sweating the numbers it can control, but as an administrative budget proposal comes into sharper focus, the ones they can't are cause for pause.
That was among the key takeaways of Wednesday night's virtual board meeting — one during that Superintendent Libby Bonesteel and Business Manager Grant Geisler outlined a $26 million school spending proposal that reflects a 2.8% spending increase and would boost spending per equalized pupil by 2.7%.
Geisler told board members those modest numbers compare favorably to where things stood a year ago, when the $25.3 million budget that was eventually approved by voters was up 5.2% and spending per equalized pupil, which he is cautiously projecting will tick up from $16,924 to $17,372, was up 4.7%.
According to Geisler, the latter projection assumes no increase in the number of equalized pupils — currently 1,255 across the two-town, four-school district. He's hoping that's a conservative estimate, though it is one of three key variables over which the board has no control and will have significant impact on tax rates in Montpelier and Roxbury.
The addition of seven equalized pupils would shave a penny from projected tax rates Geisler told board members, but reflect his best guesses about where things could land.
For the purposes of the exercise, Geisler is assuming there is no change in the number of equalized pupils, the $235 drop in equivalent yield just recommended by Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio is adopted, and the common level of appraisal (CLA) in Montpelier and Roxbury both dip by 2.5%.
Geisler said the latter two assumptions are complete guesswork, though both will have a pronounced affect on the tax rate.
Geisler described the dollar equivalent yield as a "known unknown," and the CLA as an "enormous unknown." Neither reflect good news.
The projected equalized tax rate for the district would jump about 8 cents with more than half of it — 4.1 cents — attributable to the proposed reduction in the dollar equivalent yield. The projected rate — $1.6141 — would then be trimmed 2 cents thanks to the final year of the incentive that accompanied a voter-approved merger.
That is a known known, and Geisler said amounts to a 2-cent rate hike because the incentive is 4 cents this year.
Then comes the CLA, a key figure the state uses to equalize tax rates from one community to the next. Here's where Geisler has his fingers crossed because while he's projecting a 2.5% reduction for both Montpelier and Roxbury, he said the numbers that will be released next month could easily be worse given a hot real estate market he said has driven up home sale prices this year.
"I'm really hopeful the CLA doesn't drop more than that," he said.
Even a 2.5% reduction in the CLA would add 5.5 cents to the projected tax rate in Montpelier and 4.4 cents to the Roxbury rate.
Though Montpelier is readying for a reappraisal, it won't provide relief this year or next, and Geisler is projecting the CLA will slip from 86.86% of fair market value to 84.36%. The higher the number the better, but there's a chance it could go lower and, even if it doesn't, the anticipated reduction will help fuel what Geisler is predicting will be a 16.4-cent rate hike in Montpelier. The projected increase in the Roxbury rate — 6.6 cents — is less pronounced, partly because the CLA there now sits at 97.64% and would drop to 95.14% based on Geisler's estimate.
The board doesn't control the dollar yield, the CLA or the fact that the merger incentive is phasing out — three factors, Geisler said account for roughly 12 cents of the 16.4-cent of rate hike he's projecting for Montpelier.
The board does control school spending and, based on the draft now on the table that includes a $25.8 million operating budget and a separately voted $250,000 capital plan.
The budget, which finances operation of the pre-K-12 school system reflects $720,000 in new spending, an increase of nearly 2.9%. It includes money to cover yet to be settled labor negotiations.
The $250,000 capital plan reflects a $20,000 reduction — trimming the total increase of the combined proposals to 2.8%. The plan finances maintenance projects and building upgrades designed to avoid the need to incur long-term debt, and the interest that goes with it, in order to complete those projects.
Geisler said he assumed approval of the budget and the capital plan in preparing his tax rate calculations.
Board members were told if they want to trim the projected tax increase they have some options, including using surplus fund as a source of budget revenue. Geisler suggested waiting until after hard numbers involving equalized pupils and the CLA are available later this month to determine how to proceed.
The board will resume its budget deliberations immediately after a public budget forum that will be held virtually on Jan. 6.
