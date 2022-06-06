MONTPELIER — Permanent substitute teachers will be a new addition to the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School System as it responds to a chronic staffing challenge that has hobbled school districts statewide.
Acting on the recommendation of Superintendent Libby Bonesteel, school directors have agreed to invest in four of the positions — one for each of the district’s schools — when classes resume in the fall.
Bonesteel told board members that finding substitute teachers has been a daily scramble for principals this year — forcing teachers, instructional assistants and administrators to attempt to provide coverage as best they could, while exposing gaps in a system that often was on the verge of being overwhelmed.
Surgeries and other medical procedures that were postponed early on in the pandemic didn’t help, but Bonesteel said the problem isn’t expected to go away after students return from summer vacation.
The pool of substitute teachers is thin, and those waiting to be summoned when districts need them is next to non-existent.
Recruiting a reliable stable of substitute teachers, by guaranteeing them work every day, access to health insurance, and other benefits would be a significant help, according to Bonesteel.
Other district’s have hired so-called “super subs,” and while some have been contractual employees, Bonesteel envisions a somewhat less-formal arrangement that will give the district flexibility to assign substitutes where they are needed without going through the emergency reassignment process.
Theoretically, one of the substitutes would be assigned to Montpelier High School, another to Main Street Middle School, a third to Union Elementary School and a fourth to Roxbury Village School. If there were multiple absences in one of those buildings and none in another, substitutes could be reassigned under the terms of a memorandum of understanding more easily than they could be under the existing labor agreements.
Salaries would be based on substitute pay and, depending on certification and experience, would range from $22,250 to $40,000.
Bonesteel said the odds of hiring four licensed teachers to commit to daily substitute jobs is remote, and even when you factor in the cost of health insurance, the combined expense of the positions should be less than $170,000.
The district has budgeted $131,000 for substitutes for the coming fiscal year, and while the permanent positions won’t be the only ones needed, they will give the district a leg up on covering classrooms.
Bonesteel said the district’s fund balance could be tapped to supplement the substitute line item, as needed.
Board members embraced the plan, though they debated at length whether permanent substitutes should be required to participate in professional development days, or whether that should be optional.
It took two tries and, at one point, required Chair Jim Murphy to cast a decisive vote, but the latter view prevailed.
Murphy and others on the board said they had no problem paying substitutes to attend professional development days, but were wary of mandating their participation.
With teachers “stressed,” and substitutes in short supply, Murphy successfully argued for maximum flexibility.
“Anything we do to make it harder to get subs is not supporting our teachers,” he said at one point.
The board ultimately approved Bonesteel’s recommendation with the understanding participation in professional days, while encouraged, will be voluntary.
