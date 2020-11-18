MONTPELIER — Residents in the Capital City have turned to a low-tech solution to get information out in a targeted way.
Dan Jones, executive director of the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition, said during the economic crisis in 2007-08 the city created Capitol Area Neighborhoods (CAN), a volunteer group focused on assisting those in need with neighbors helping neighbors. Jones said as the economy improved, the group went “fallow” and hasn’t been active in about 10 years.
That changed after the novel coronavirus hit. Jones said Mayor Anne Watson wanted to see whether the group could be restarted in an effort to help residents now. The focus has been on communication and building support networks within the city’s neighborhoods.
To that end, residents have set up six sandwich boards in six different neighborhoods in the city. The hope is to eventually turn the boards into permanent information kiosks. The boards include information relevant to that neighborhood, such as lost pet flyers and event listings. They also include contact information for that neighborhood’s coordinator.
Jones said coordinators reach out to neighbors, build email lists and also communicate with the city’s Public Works Department when issues, such as a water main break, come up that need to be communicated with residents. He said residents who have an issue can talk to their coordinators who can then pass that information on to the City Council.
“This becomes a way of having a more concentrated neighborhood voice to talk to the decision makers in the city,” Jones said.
Laura Brooke, the coalition’s research director who has organized the effort, said the goal is to have a contact person in every neighborhood in the city.
Brooke said when CAN first started more than a decade ago, there were about 14 recognized neighborhoods. But according to the city’s new zoning, there’s closer to 50. She said there are currently about 30 CAN coordinators who cover about 22 neighborhoods so they are about half way there.
The sandwich boards are currently set up on St. Paul Street, Loomis Street, College Street, Barre Street, at the intersection of Dairy Lane and Deerfield Drive and in front of City Hall. She said a handful of coordinators have reached out saying they want sandwich boards in their neighborhoods as well.
Brooke said so far the feedback from residents has been positive.
“I think in a time in which we’re spending so much time on online and we’re getting inundated with emails and just trying to keep up, it’s been really nice to go for a walk around the neighborhood and see a neighborhood information board. To take in the information at your leisure and also feel kind of connected to your neighborhood,” she said.
