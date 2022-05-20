MONTPELIER — A steady drip of water bill-related complaints spilled on to Front Porch Forum this week, prompting City Manager Bill Fraser to reach for a mop and a decades-old member of the City Council to wade in on Friday.
At issue if you filtered out the folks — there were several — who complained Montpelier’s water literally leaves a bad taste in their mouths, was a billing system some suggested is, at best, imprecise and in some cases relies on tough to trust estimates.
The Capital City’s water, they generally agreed, is expensive, and that added insult to injury to those, like St. Paul Street resident Lew Friedland, who declared the chemically treated water from Berlin Pond “undrinkable and unhealthy.”
“I’m loathe to even brush my teeth with the tap water,” Friedland wrote in a Thursday post that was echoed by others.
Chlorine and fluoride aside, it was questions about the latest batch of recently mailed bills that sparked a running water discussion that was still running on Friday.
Baird Street resident Lee Wilschek got the conversation started on Tuesday.
“I understand that the city has started using new handheld water meter readers,” Wilschek wrote. “I wonder if this is the cause of the extreme increase in the water bills lately? Any ideas?”
The answer to Wilschek’s latter question was seemingly “plenty.”
On Wednesday six residents responded to Wilschek drowning out Susette Bollard’s potentially promising “Bear Visit On Berlin Street” post. There were 13 more on Thursday — one of them from Fraser, who sought to address some of the questions that had already been raised even as others were still trickling in.
“We are not having any overall meter reading problems,” Fraser wrote, acknowledging some meters are old, can no longer be read remotely and their replacement has been slowed by the pandemic that prevented the city from entering homes.
“If meters can’t be read, we issue an estimated bill based on recent usage,” Fraser added. “Any payments on estimated bills are reconciled once we are able to obtain an actual reading.”
In a city where the consumption-based component of its two-tiered rate structure bills for water — and by extension sewer — in 1,000-gallon increments, Fraser’s latter point bears repeating.
On Friday, Reuben Sherman repeated it, responding to those who suggested the city’s practice of “rounding” up to the next thousand gallons for water for billing purposes is somehow unfair.
Sherman, who served on the City Council 30 years ago, essentially suggested it all comes out in the wash.
“Though you are billed for water usage (and by extension for sewer) in 1,000 gallon increments, if your usage is not exactly in (thousands) of gallons, the excess ends up getting counted in the next quarter’s (meter) reading,” he wrote. “If your usage is consistent quarter-to-quarter, every now and the(n) your bill will show the accumulated extra thousand gallons.”
Take Berlin Street resident Vicki Lane for example.
Lane posted Wednesday the water usage reflected on her quarterly bills is always precisely 6,000 or 7,000 gallons and her requests the city use exact water measurement have gone without response.
Assuming Lane used 6,351 gallons of water in a given quarter and, for billing purposes, the city rounded it up to 7,000 gallons she would be drinking and cooking and bathing in 649 gallons of water she already paid for at the start of the next quarter.
What’s 1,000 gallons of water cost in Montpelier?
For the past year a little more than you’d pay for two gallons of milk, a little less than you’d currently pay for two gallons of gas, and almost exactly what you’d pay for three dozen of the eggs Prospect Street resident Nick Dentico was trying to sell Thursday on Front Porch Forum to free up room in his refrigerator. Dentico was selling the eggs laid by his free-range, organic-fed chickens for $3 a dozen. Three dozen of Dentico’s eggs will run you $9 and 1,000 gallons of Montpelier water currently costs $9.04. The consumption-based fee for sewer, which is part of the same bills people were complaining about this week, is $10.22 per 1,000 gallons of water usage.
The tide started turning on Friday, when Fred Bashara was among those who defended the taste of the water and Sherman joined Linda Vincent in noting the breakdown of the city’s rate structure is printed right on the back of the bills. A significant chunk, both noted, doesn’t have anything to do with how much water you use and can be traced to “ready to serve” fees for both water and sewer.
A year ago city councilors increased those annual fees 2.6% — from $230 to $236 for both water and sewer.
On a quarterly basis, that means homeowners and others who use Montpelier’s municipal utilities are automatically charged $59 for water and $59 for sewer, or $118 before factoring in how much water was actually used.
City councilors are scheduled to set the rates for the coming fiscal year at their June 8 meeting
Those complaining about the water quality — and there were more than a few — got push-back from Bashara and others on Friday.
“I know everyone has an opinion, but I have lived in Montpelier for 60 years and have drank the water every day, and plenty of it, and except for the blurring vision, shaking, wobbling and missed put(t)s, I am doing terrific,” Bashara wrote.
Barre Street resident Dan Coppock was similarly stumped.
“I drink the water straight from the tap,” he wrote. “Never have had an issue with the taste. I honestly have no idea what the people complaining about the taste are talking about. Maybe it’s a … neighborhood thing.”
Contacted Friday, Fraser said he didn’t know what was behind the sudden and surprising spurt of complaints and resisted the temptation to suggest maybe there was something in the water.
