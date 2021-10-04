MONTPELIER — Barring a significant change in annual call volumes, the collective cost of emergency dispatching the Montpelier Police Department provides to first responders in 15 central Vermont towns will climb 12.5% over the next five years.
The only meaningful modification to Montpelier’s just-renewed contract with the Capital Fire Mutual Aid System involves the annual cost of the service and the opportunity to make adjustments should demands for dispatching spike or decline by 10% from one year to the next.
The new five-year contract replaces one that was negotiated in 2015 and technically expired July 1. Though the contract is between Montpelier and CFMAS, the mutual aid system bargains on behalf of a subset of its member departments known locally as Capital West.
The departments are a mix of mostly volunteer fire departments — several with associated FAST squads, and some, like East Montpelier’s volunteer department, which provides and ambulance service. Standalone ambulance services in Cabot, Northfield and Waterbury also are part of the Capital West group.
The emergency dispatching contract isn’t with any of the 15 towns involved, and it isn’t with individual departments — there are 18 named in the contract, though the number jumps to 25 if you add in FAST squads. The contract is with CFMAS and reflects the total amount collectively owed by Capital West participants each year.
During the contract’s first year, which runs through June 30, 2022, the cost for dispatching services provided to Capital West members through Montpelier’s police department is $385,282. That’s up nearly $9,400, or 2.5% from the $375,887 that was paid during the final year of the last five-year agreement.
Barring an adjustment that could be triggered by other language in the contract the annual cost will increase to $394,914 during for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022 — an increase of 2.5%.
The contract contemplates three more annual increases of 2.5% for the cost of a service the city has long provided for Capital West departments through the CFMAS contract.
On July 1, 2023, the cost for emergency dispatching service will climb to $404,279. The following fiscal year, it is set to increase to $414,906, and in the fifth and final year of the contract it is scheduled to be $425,279. Unless either side terminates the agreement early — both could do so with 180 days of notice — the agreement will expire on June 30, 2026.
Though the total annual cost for participating CFMAS members is set for the current fiscal year, the agreement does create a mechanism for adjusting that figure in subsequent years.
A 10% increase in call volume from one year to then next, would trigger the need to negotiate a potential increase in the agreed-upon fee based on unanticipated work.
It also could work the other way. If call volumes from Capital West services dip by 10% year-over-year, the contract calls for fees to be revisited based on the decreased work.
The contract locks up a customer base that is a significant source of revenue to the city’s dispatch center at a predictable cost. From the Capital West communities’ standpoint, the annual 2.5% increases compare favorably to those reflected in the last contract — one that saw the annual cost jump from $172,538 to $275,000 in its first year to help cover the cost of a dispatch supervisor, and 7.3% in subsequent years before capping out at $375,887.
