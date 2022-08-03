MONTPELIER — The Capital City police department will help develop bias training, with officers from around central Vermont expected to participate.
According to a news release, the department has partnered with the U.S. Department of Justice and CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization based in Virginia, to develop and deliver training for law enforcement across the country on how to manage bias. The release stated training is expected to start in late September or early October and will continue into early 2023. Officers will give feedback about course development as part of the process.
Officers from Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Northfield, Capitol Police and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department are expected to participate, according to the release from Chief Brian Peete.
“The pilot evaluates anti-bias education programs using a training program on managing the impact of implicit biases,” Peete said. “Not only will Vermont’s community-first way of policing be on full display for the rest of the U.S., but our very own county will be key influencers at the tip of the spear for agencies nationwide to help our profession rebuild trust and legitimacy with the communities that we serve.”
