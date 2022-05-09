MONTPELIER — Police in the Capital City will soon have a K-9 unit again.
According to a news release Monday, the Montpelier Police Department has been awarded a $32,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation. The grant will fund the procurement of the dog, training and logistics costs for both the dog and handler and necessary equipment to outfit patrol vehicles and a vest for the dog.
Officer Mike Goslin has been chosen as the K-9 handler, according to the release. Goslin is expected to attend training in Boston this fall.
Montpelier police have been without a narcotics detection dog since Jake, the former K-9 officer, retired more than five years ago.
The announcement stated police want to restart the program, “in response to the increase in overdoses and overdose-related fatalities in our community and throughout Washington County.”
The dog will also assist police in finding children, older residents suffering from cognitive-related issues and others who may become lost.
