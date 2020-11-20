The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police:
Nov. 9
A license plate was found on River Street.
Someone threw an egg at a vehicle on State Street.
Graffiti was reported on Northfield Street.
A sexual assault was reported on Elm Street.
Nov. 10
Clothes were stolen on Barre Street.
Items were stolen from a building on North Franklin Street.
Keys were found on State Street and returned to their owner.
Nov. 11
A wallet was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle broke down.
A dog running loose on East State Street was returned to its owner.
Nov. 12
A suspicious phone call was reported on State Street.
There was a disorderly male at the pocket park near the Department of Motor Vehicles.
A phone scam was reported on Bailey Avenue.
Nov. 13
Someone threw an apple at a vehicle and broke a side mirror on Barre Street.
A hole that appeared to be a trap was reported on a trail near Barre Street.
Workers refused to move a truck from a resident’s driveway on Court Street.
Nov. 14
Two vehicles were vandalized on School Street, as well a truck on Main Street.
A tree was stolen from a patio on State Street.
On State Street, a cellphone was found and returned to the owner’s mother.
Nov. 15
A retaining wall was vandalized on Cedar Street.
Property was found and turned into the police department.
Someone was loitering on State Street.
