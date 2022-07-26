The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
July 18
A black iPhone was found on Main Street.
On Elm Street, a Motorola cellphone was found.
Someone was being harassed on State Street.
July 19
A water leak was reported on North Street.
On Elm Street, a tree fell into the roadway.
A dog attacked another dog on College Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
There was an aggressive dog at Hubbard Park.
Items were stolen from a building on Taylor Street.
July 20
A male was sleeping in bushes on Main Street.
Graffiti was reported on Poolside Drive.
Someone was being stalked on Northfield Street.
A debit card was found on Main Street.
July 21
A dog was left in a hot vehicle on State Street.
Noise was reported on Barre Street.
July 22
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
On Elm Street, a wallet was found.
July 23
A burglar alarm was activated on Terrace Street.
On Elm Street, a road hazard was reported.
A scam was reported to the police department.
July 24
A runaway dog was reported on Blackwell Street.
