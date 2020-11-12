The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Nov. 2
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 2:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Two kids got into a fight on Cummings Street.
There was a two-car crash on Northfield Street at about 11:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 3
Residents were arguing on North College Street.
Someone was looking down the scope of a rifle on Northfield Street.
On North College Street, a blanket was stolen.
Nov. 4
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
On State Street, a wallet was lost.
Property was found on the bike path near the Hunger Mountain Coop.
Nov. 5
Property was found at Hubbard Park.
Graffiti was sprayed on a parking garage on National Life Drive.
Someone was assaulted on North College Street.
There was debris in the roadway on East Montpelier Road.
A sidewalk was vandalized on State Street.
Nov. 6
Vehicles were reported stolen on North College Street.
A female was topless on the bike path.
Flatware was found on the side of East Montpelier Road.
Kids were throwing snow on Main Street.
Nov. 7
Two bags of trash were dumped on Dog River Road.
Keys were found on Main Street.
Someone was threatened on State Street.
Nov. 8
Someone drove by a residents home on Barre Street and stared at them.
A loud sound was reported on Berlin Street.
Keys were lost somewhere downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.