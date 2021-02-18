The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 8A vehicle’s door was open on Elm Street.
There was a two-car crash on Berlin Street at about 11:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A sign was vandalized on Main Street.
Money and a cellphone were stolen on Northfield Street.
A briefcase containing documents and electronics was lost somewhere in the city.
Feb. 9There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 12:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
An intoxicated male was stumbling and falling on Northfield Street.
There was a dispute over the ownership of cats on Barre Street.
Feb. 10An employee of an East Montpelier Road business was upset a woman had recorded them on a cellphone.
Someone was asleep on the steps of City Hall.
A male dressed in dark clothing was walking in the roadway on State Street.
Feb. 11On Cummings Street, a car alarm was going off for a while.
A dog was running loose on First Avenue.
Feb. 12People were on rooftops on State Street.
Property was lost on Barre Street.
A water leak was reported on Franklin Street.
Feb. 13There was a water leak on Main Street.
Mail was stolen on Gallison Hill Road.
Property was found on the North Branch Nature Trail.
Feb. 14A wallet was found on First Avenue and returned to its owner.
Property was found on Whittier Street.
Someone was threatened on Berlin Street.
