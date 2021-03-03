The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 22There was debris in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
A parking problem was reported on Hubbard Street.
Property was found downtown.
Feb. 23A traffic hazard was reported on Wheelock Street.
On River Street, a resident needed a ride.
A married couple were arguing on Northfield Street.
Feb. 24A dog was lost on State Street.
Dogs were in the roadway on East Montpelier Road.
Someone was driving erratically on Barre Street.
Feb. 25Kids on bicycles nearly hit a vehicle on Hubbard Street.
There was a domestic disturbance on State Street.
A report of someone passed out behind the wheel on Main Street turned out to be someone dealing with mechanical issues with their vehicle.
Feb. 26A pet was abused by a groomer on State Street.
Property was found on Main Street.
A deer was hit by a vehicle on Terrace Street. No injuries were reported.
On Barre Street, a large pothole was reported.
Feb. 27A gunshot was reported on Northfield Street, but it turned out to be a vehicle backfiring.
On Barre Street, a dog was barking in a vehicle.
Feb. 28A wallet was found on Liberty Street.
There was a domestic disturbance on Barre Street.
Lights were on at a business on Main Street after hours.
