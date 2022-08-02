The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
July 25A wallet was lost on Poolside Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
July 25A wallet was lost on Poolside Drive.
On State Street, a male was sleeping in an ATM vestibule.
A dog was found on Mechanic Street and returned to its owner.
July 26An incident of lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on Terrace Street.
Someone left a State Street restaurant without paying.
Items were stolen on Northfield Street.
A wallet was found on Pioneer Street and returned to its owner.
Erratic driving was reported on Towne Hill Road.
July 27Someone was assaulted on Taylor Street.
A dog bit a person on Berlin Street.
On Main Street, a dog was left in a car.
July 28A report of a traffic hazard on Granite Street was unfounded.
On Main Street, a suspicious person was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported at a River Street business.
July 29On Main Street, a male was staggering on the bridge.
A vehicle broke down on Main Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
A low hanging wire was reported on North Street.
Keys on a blue lanyard were lost on Brown Street.
Fireworks were heard on Cliff Street.
July 30A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
On Barre Street, a wallet was found and its owner notified.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
On Lower State Street, an iPhone was found and its owner notified.
Someone was threatened on Lague Drive.
July 31Vandalism was reported on Prospect Street.
A citizen dispute was reported on State Street.
Noise was reported on Derby Drive.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.