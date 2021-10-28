The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Oct. 18
Someone who was intoxicated was damaging property on Barre Street.
A male was sleeping on the school playground on Park Avenue.
Unused syringes were found in a free pile on Barre Street.
A wallet was lost on Barre Street.
Oct. 19
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
Cash was lost downtown.
An iPhone was lost on Langdon Street.
Oct. 20
A scam was reported on Prospect Street.
Vehicles were parked under the Interstate 89 bridges.
A fight was reported on the bike path near Taylor Street.
Oct. 21
An assault was reported on Barre Street.
Parked vehicles were blocking traffic on North Street.
A debit card was stuck in the parking machine on Blanchard Court.
Someone was making comments to people walking by on Elm Street.
Oct. 22
On Main Street, a backpack was found and the owner was contacted.
An abandoned bicycle was brought to the police department.
On Northfield Street, a driver’s license was found.
Kids were playing on a roof on Elm Street.
Oct. 23
A vehicle was parked under the Interstate 89 bridges.
On Deerfield Drive, a dog was found and returned to its owner.
A wallet was found on Barre Street.
Items were stolen on East Montpelier Road.
A loud vehicle was reported on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
On Main Street, a wallet was found and the owner was contacted.
Kids were playing in the cemetery off Lincoln Avenue.
Oct. 24
A cellphone and wallet were lost downtown.
On Main Street, a vehicle broke down.
An incident of identity theft was reported on Main Street.
