The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 20
A New York driver’s license was found on Berlin Street.
Someone was driving the wrong way on a one-way road on Sterling Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Dog River Road.
May 21
An old, abandoned campsite was found on Dog River Road.
There was a board with screws in it in the roadway on River Street.
A dog was running loose on Dog River Road.
May 22
A truck was losing items from the back on River Street.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
On Poolside Drive, someone was screaming.
May 23
Noise was reported on Main Street.
A skunk was stuck in a sunken area on Stone Cutters Way.
