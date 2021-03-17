The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
March 8A dog was found on Barre Street.
On State Street, a dog was running loose.
Medication was stolen on Elm Street.
A water main break was reported on North Franklin Street.
March 9An incident of fraud was reported to the police department.
Two males were passed out in a vehicle on Main Street.
A dispute between roommates was reported on River Street.
March 10Someone was harassed on Hebert Road.
There was a traffic hazard on Elm Street.
A large piece of metal was in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
March 11A credit card was found on College Street.
On Memorial Drive, a vehicle broke down.
Gunshots were heard on Gould Hill Road.
An incident of road rage was reported on Barre Street.
March 12An aggressive dog was reported on Berlin Street.
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 3:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Someone was driving under the influence on Cummings Street.
March 13People were sleeping in a vehicle on Elm Street.
There was a tree limb in the roadway on North Street.
An incident of fraud was reported on Barre Street.
On Bailey Avenue, an ATM card was found.
A wallet was found on State Street.
March 14Two cables were hanging low on Berlin Street.
A key fob was lost on Mechanic Street.
People were singing and dancing in the street on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.