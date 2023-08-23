The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 14
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 14
A road hazard was reported on Blackwell Street.
On Cliff Street, a key fob was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
A debit card was lost downtown.
Aug. 15
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Cedar Street.
An mp3 player was found and turned in to the police department.
Illegal dumping at a Dumpster was reported on State Street.
A vehicle was rifled through on St. Paul Street.
On Main Street, a vehicle broke down.
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
Aug. 16
An encampment was reported on public land on Country Club Road.
On Northfield Street, a missing person was later found.
Aug. 17
Threats were reported on Prospect Street.
A theft was reported on Main Street.
Change was stolen from a vehicle on Mather Terrace.
Property was lost on Elm Street.
Aug. 18
Items were stolen from vehicles on Berlin Street, River Street and Cedar Hill Lane.
Debris was taken from behind a business on Langdon Street.
Aug. 19
A dog was left in a vehicle on College Street.
Property was found on College Street and returned to its owner.
Aug. 20
A vehicle was stolen on Corse Street.
Items were taken from a vehicle on Cliff Street.
A bicycle was stolen on Cliff Street.
On Main Street, a package was stolen.
A driver struck a parking meter on State Street and drove away.
