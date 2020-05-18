The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
May 11An exhaust pipe was in the roadway on Berlin Street.
On Main Street, a male was sleeping on a porch.
Someone went into an empty residence on Pioneer Center.
A male was lying in the exit of Shaw’s supermarket with his shoes and pants off and refused to leave. He also had a box of wine.
May 12A credit card and identification were found on Lower State Street.
Homeless people were staying in a vacant house on Pioneer Center.
Someone was sleeping on the bike path near Taylor Street.
A dog was found on McKinley Street and returned to its owner.
May 13Parked vehicles were blocking the bicycle lane and the sidewalk on Berlin Street.
A Wlliamstown resident got into a fight with his girlfriend and was stranded in Montpelier.
May 14Males were urinating in public on the bike path.
A sticky window was noisy on Berlin Street.
May 15A boat was stolen on Main Street.
On East Montpelier Road, a catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle.
A male was riding on a motorized scooter with a young child as a passenger on Cummings Street.
Property was found on Terrace Street.
A trailer was stolen on River Street.
May 16A vehicle in a State Street parking lot had flat tires.
On Cummings Street, toddler was walking in the road.
A vehicle was speeding in Hubbard Park.
May 17Someone was being harassed on Nelson Street.
A cellphone was found and returned to its owner.
On School Avenue, a reported gun shot turned out to be a vehicle that had backfired.
