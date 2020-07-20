The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
July 13
A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle on River Street.
There was a bear on Elm Street.
Property was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Drug activity was reported on Elm Street.
A raccoon was stuck in a storm drain on Bingham Street.
On Main Street, a dog was reported lost.
July 14
On Main Street, a package was lost.
An incident of tax fraud was reported to the police department.
July 15
A burglary was reported on Independence Green.
Keys were found on East State Street.
A cellphone was lost on State Street.
On Elm Street, loud noises were disturbing a dog.
July 16
A driver’s license was found and turned into the police department.
On State Street, what appeared to be a gun was found in the Winooski River.
A low hanging wire was reported on River Street.
Two males were drinking in public on Barre Street.
A wallet was stolen from a vehicle on Court Street.
July 17
A grill was stolen off of a porch on Terrace Street.
Someone was refusing to socially distance on Main Street.
A credit card was found and turned into the police department.
July 18
An incident of identity theft was reported on Log Road.
On East State Street, a male was threatening to harm someone’s dogs.
July 19
A debit card was found and turned into the police department.
Someone was being harassed on Main Street.
On State Street, someone refused to let their roommate into the apartment.
