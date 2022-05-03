The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
April 25
A debit card was found on East State Street.
Items were stolen on Main Street.
A residence was taking on water on Redstone Avenue.
April 26
An ID badge was found and turned in to the police department.
Someone was trespassing on Gallison Hill Road.
A debit card was found behind the American Legion.
Someone was shot at with a BB gun on Northfield Street.
April 27
Reading glasses were found on the sidewalk on Court Street.
A parked vehicle was damaged on State Street.
April 28
A female was urinating in public on Barre Street.
There was a roadway hazard on State Street.
A car key fob was lost somewhere downtown.
On Main Street, a set of keys was found.
A dog was running loose on Cedar Hill Lane.
Someone was assaulted on Taylor Street.
A black bag was lost somewhere downtown.
April 29
Bicycles were abandoned on Green Mountain Drive.
A tree fell on parked vehicles on Mechanic Street.
There was an unattended package on State Street.
A traffic light was malfunctioning at the intersection of Pioneer Street and River Street.
Dogs were missing on Isabel Circle.
There were dirt bikes on the bike path.
April 30
A vehicle broke down on Towne Hill Road.
Someone was being harassed on Main Street.
A burglary was reported on Independence Green.
May 1
A small bag of powder was found on East Montpelier Road.
On St. Paul Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
People were knocking on doors and windows and running away on Barre Street.
