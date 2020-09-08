The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 31A bicycle was stolen on State Street and was later recovered.
Someone was assaulted on North College Street.
A credit card was found near Montpelier High School.
On Loomis Street, a blue wallet was lost.
A tan wallet was lost on River Street.
On State Street, a bicycle was abandoned.
Sept. 1Dogs were barking on Hubbard Street.
Two dogs were reported missing on Hackamore Road.
Sept. 2A mental health issue was reported on East Montpelier Road.
There was a suspicious person on Barre Street.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Sept. 3A bicycle was found on River Street.
On Main Street, an officer removed a container from a skunk’s head.
Vandalism was reported on River Street.
Juveniles were vaping on Berlin Street.
A syringe was found on North Franklin Street.
Someone was bit by a dog on Berlin Street.
Sept. 4A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
On Gallison Hill Road, a purse was found.
An iPhone was reported lost on Ballfield Drive.
Gunshots were reported on Horn of the Moon Road.
Sept. 5There was an intoxicated person lying under a tree on State Street.
A dead raccoon was in the roadway on Elm Street.
Sept. 6On Memorial Drive, a traffic signal was not working properly.
There was a mental health issue on Ewing Street.
A credit card was found and turned into the police department.
