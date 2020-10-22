The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 5
A planter was stolen on State Street.
On Pleasantview Street, a letter was found attached to balloons.
Someone was littering on River Street.
A bicycle was stolen on Barre Street.
On Granite Street, a male threw a bicycle over a bridge.
Oct. 6
A sign and tablecloth were vandalized on Barre Street.
Someone bought alcohol for those who were underage on Berlin Street.
On Kemp Avenue, someone was feeding deer.
Oct. 7
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 4:30 a.m. A minor injury was reported.
Property was lost downtown.
Kids were throwing construction cones on State Street.
Oct. 8
A bicycle was found on East State Street.
Kids were skateboarding in the City Center parking garage.
A bicycle was stolen on East State Street.
People were walking around Cummings Street with flashlights.
Oct. 9
Property was found on State Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Gould Hill Road.
A metal walking cane was stolen on State Street.
Oct. 10
A debit card was found on State Street.
Storm drains were blocked up on Elm Street.
Oct. 11
A male was eating food off of the shelves at Shaw’s Supermarket.
Oct. 12
A bag of leaves was in the roadway on Main Street.
On Barre Street, a bicycle was abandoned.
An incident of identity theft was reported on Judson Drive.
Males were climbing on a Main Street building.
Oct. 13
A sexual assault was reported on Cummings Street.
On Hubbard Park Drive, a tree was blocking the road.
Property was found on Blanchard Court.
Oct. 14
Kids were fighting on Main Street.
Vandalism was reported on State Street.
Oct. 15
Property was found on College Street.
Oct. 16
There was a suspicious vehicle on River Street.
A traffic hazard was reported on River Street.
Oct. 17
A portable toilet was tipped backward on Downing Street.
Two keys were lost somewhere downtown.
A bicycle was found on River Street.
Oct. 18
Ropes, harnesses and other gear was stolen at Hubbard Park.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.