The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 25Someone was threatened on Main Street.
Property was lost downtown.
A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
Jan. 26Items were stolen from a building on Gallison Hill Road.
Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
There was a two-car crash on River Street at about 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 27A broken down vehicle was blocking a driveway on River Street.
On Harry Sheridan Avenue, a FedEx driver wanted to get a ticket because his vehicle’s hazard lights were working as he believed it would be the only way to get his employer to fix the lights.
An incident of identity theft was reported on Northfield Street.
On St. Paul Street, a dog was pooping on a neighbor’s property.
Jan. 28An incident of fraud was reported on Peck Place.
On Sherwood Drive, a vehicle hit a deer. No injuries were reported.
Mail was reported stolen on Gallison Hill Road.
A suspicious package was reported on Grout Road.
Jan. 29Property was lost at Hubbard Park.
Loud music was reported on Bailey Avenue.
Jan. 30A dog running loose at the Vermont College of Fine Arts was picked up and returned to its owner.
There was debris in the roadway on River Street.
A credit card was found on Main Street and destroyed because the owner couldn’t be contacted.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Green Mountain Drive.
Jan. 31Someone was being harassed on Elm Street.
Keys were lost at Hubbard Park.
A car part was in the roadway on Granite Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.