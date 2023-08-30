The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 21
An assault was reported on the bike path.
Public drinking was reported at the Blanchard Lot.
Threats were reported on Taylor Street.
A vehicle broke down on State Street.
On River Street, a traffic hazard was reported.
Aug. 22
On Ridge Street, an animal issue was reported.
An encampment was reported at Hubbard Park.
Harassment was reported on the bike path.
Items were stolen from a building on Barre Street.
A water main break was reported on Pleasantview Street.
Aug. 23
Two males were fighting on Main Street.
Gravel and other materials were stolen on Elm Street.
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
An encampment was reported on public land on Stone Cutters Way.
Aug. 24
A cellphone lost at Hubbard Park was found and returned to its owner.
Items were stolen from a building on Marvin Street.
Erratic driving was reported on School Street.
Aug. 25
Vandalism was reported on Main Street.
Property was found on State Street.
A bicycle was stolen on Summer Street.
On Barre Street, a car was stolen.
An assault was reported on Main Street.
Aug. 26
A driver's license was found on State Street and returned to its owner.
On Summer Street, an abandoned bicycle was found.
Glass was in the roadway on Bailey Avenue.
Aug. 27
A bat was reported inside a residence.
On Berlin Street, a road hazard was reported.
A male was yelling on Main Street.
