The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Nov. 28
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 4:01 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Nov. 28
A burglary was reported on Westwood Drive.
On Main Street, a Ford key was found.
Someone was driving erratically on Elm Street.
Nov. 29
Property was found on State Street.
A vehicle broke down on River Street.
Packages were stolen on Berlin Street.
On Berlin Street, a parked vehicle was in the roadway.
A wallet was lost downtown.
Nov. 30
A guest refused to leave a home on Elm Street.
On Elm Street, a dog was running loose and was picked up by its owner.
Debris was in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
A dog was lost on Ewing Street.
Dec. 1
A dog was found on Sherwood Drive and was dropped off at the police department.
On Main Street, a driver passed a school bus in an unsafe manner.
Dec. 2
An assault was reported on Taylor Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
An aggressive male was reported on State Street.
On Taylor Street, an encampment on public land was reported.
A dog was lost on Gould Hill Road.
Dec. 3
A fire hydrant was flooding Mechanic Street.
On Northfield Street, an incident of road rage was reported.
An iPad was found at Hubbard Park.
On Bliss Road, a large tree fell into the roadway.
Dec. 4
An incident of fraud was reported on McKinley Street.
Car keys were lost on Elm Street.
A cellphone was lost on Elm Street.
Reporter
