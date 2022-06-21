The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
June 13
A wallet was found over a bank on River Street.
Items were stolen on Nelson Street.
A water issue was reported on Franklin Street.
June 14
There was a suspicious male on George Street.
Someone was being harassed on Berlin Street.
A vehicle was vandalized on Berlin Street.
On George Street, a dog was barking.
A water main break was reported on Bingham Street.
June 15
A tractor-trailer broke down on Prospect Street.
Keys were lost downtown.
Traffic lights were malfunctioning at the intersection of State Street and Bailey Avenue.
A gun was stolen on Elm Street.
On State Street, a purse was found and returned to its owner.
Keys were found on Dog River Field.
June 16
Someone was yelling, kicking up dirt and waving their arms around on State Street.
Cash was found downtown.
A briefcase was lost downtown.
On Berlin Street, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
June 17
Pride flags were vandalized on Liberty Street.
Keys were found on Hubbard Street.
A vehicle hit a deer on Elm Street.
Keys were lost downtown.
A bike was stolen on Poolside Drive.
Eyeglasses were found at Hubbard Park.
A vehicle struck a downed tree on Memorial Drive.
June 18
On Main Street, a vehicle was stolen.
A wallet was lost downtown.
Someone was intoxicated on Stone Cutters Way.
June 19
On Jay Street, a bicycle was stolen.
People had camping gear at Blanchard Park.
A vehicle was idling for multiple hours on Elm Street.
