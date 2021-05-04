The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
April 26
There was a dead cat in the roadway on Barre Street.
A dog was running loose on Greenfield Terrace.
On Liberty Street, a credit card was lost.
A GoPro camera was found on Main Street.
April 27
Drug activity was reported on Main Street.
Teens were skateboarding on Taylor Street.
A child’s bicycle was found on Barre Street.
April 28
On State Street, a woman reported she traded her car for drugs and wanted the car back. The vehicle was returned.
An ankle monitor was found in a dumpster on Main Street.
On Barre Street, a vehicle’s tires were slashed.
A cat was lost on Hubbard Street.
April 29
A vehicle drove through a red light on Memorial Drive.
On Dairy Lane, a suspicious vehicle reported for parking near a man’s residence multiple times a week turned out to be a vehicle delivering mail.
A truck was repossessed on Grandview Terrace.
April 30
There were tree limbs in the roadway on Murray Road.
Lost identification was reported to the police department.
Someone was waving an object around on State Street.
May 1
There was a two-car crash on Berlin Street at about 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A dog reported missing on Elm Street was later found by its owner.
People were drinking on Taylor Street.
May 2
Property was vandalized on Barre Street.
A Black Lives Matter sign was stolen on Main Street.
On Northfield Street, a male was covered in blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.