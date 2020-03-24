The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 16
A cellphone was found at Blanchard Park and returned to its owner.
Someone urinated in a stairwell on Main Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on River Street.
March 17
Someone was driving slowly on Northfield Street and whenever someone tried to pass the vehicle would speed up.
Juveniles were skateboarding at the City Center parking garage.
An apartment was noisy on Barre Street.
March 18
A water main break was reported on State Street.
On Main Street, a male was stumbling down the sidewalk.
Kids were skateboarding at the transit center on Taylor Street.
Someone was assaulted on Elm Street.
March 19
A suspicious male at a State Street apartment building turned out to be someone looking for a friend.
Keys were found and turned into the police department.
Someone was coughing on Stone Cutters Way.
March 20
A wallet was found on Taylor Street.
On Kemp Street, a parent didn’t know where their child was, but it turned out the child was with the other parent.
A report of someone picking up up stuff in a Main Street parking lot turned out to be a public works employee picking up signs that had blown over.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
March 21
On Elm Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
A Visa card was found and turned into the police department.
Someone was yelling out a window on Main Street.
March 22
A male was parked on Main Street for about half an hour.
On McKinley Street, a loose dog was caught and brought to the police department.
Someone was calling a child a name on Cummings Street.
A dog was running loose on Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.