The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 30
Distressed animal noises were reported at St. Augustine Cemetery.
A driver’s license was found on Greenwood Terrace.
People were arguing on the bike path.
May 31
A dog was running loose on Barre Street.
On East Montpelier Road, a gas pump was vandalized.
Someone was trespassing on Berlin Street.
On Langdon Street, someone was assaulted.
June 1
An incident of fraud was reported on Sunnyside Terrace.
Someone was threatened on Elm Street.
On State Street, someone was driving erratically.
Tires were stolen on Main Street.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
On North Street, a necklace was found.
June 2
A purse was lost downtown.
Someone was trespassing on Dog River Road.
A male was being aggressive with a child on East State Street.
On Barre Street, a cellphone was stolen or misplaced.
June 3
A dog was running loose on Route 2.
On Dog River Road, a catalytic converter was stolen off a truck.
A group of bicyclists was causing traffic congestion on Main Street.
On High School Drive, a bike was stolen.
June 4
A vehicle hit a dog on Berlin Street.
Someone was sleeping in an abandoned building on Northfield Street.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
June 5
An iPhone was found on Pleasantview Street and returned to its owner.
Suspicious phone calls were reported on Main Street.
