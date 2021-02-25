The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 15
A neighbor’s pet was pooping on a Liberty Street yard and the pet’s owner was not picking it up.
On State Street, a debit card was found.
A wallet was stolen on State Street.
Feb. 16
Trash cans were knocked over and mailboxes were open on Elm Street.
Someone was threatened on Hebert Road.
Property was found on Main Street and turned into the police department.
Feb. 17
People were walking on the ice underneath the Granite Street bridge.
A domestic altercation was reported on Barre Street.
There was a two-car crash on Berlin Street at about 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Feb. 18
A parked car was blocking a driveway on Hubbard Street.
Property was found on River Street and turned into the police department.
Fraudulent use of a debit card was reported on Main Street.
A traffic hazard was reported on Pioneer Street.
On Hebert Road, a dog was barking.
Feb. 19
A vehicle’s door was left open on State Street.
On Elm Street, a debit card and driver’s license were found.
A welfare check was conducted on Northfield Street.
Feb. 20
A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from New Hampshire.
Feb. 21
Someone was driving aggressively on Main Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on State Street.
