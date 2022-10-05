The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Sept. 26
A cellphone was lost on State Street.
On Main Street, a debit card was left at a business.
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
Sept. 27
Items were stolen from a vehicle in the Pitkin Court parking lot.
A suspicious male was reported on School Street.
Sept. 28
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
A male refused to leave a business on Country Club Road.
Sept. 29
A dog ran away from its home on Woodrow Avenue.
Someone was being stalked downtown.
A debit card was found on Barre Street and its owner contacted.
Two dogs were left in a vehicle on Stone Cutters Way.
A watch was lost downtown.
On East Montpelier Road, a wallet was found and its owner contacted.
An injured deer was reported on Memorial Drive.
Sept. 30
A trash vehicle was operating on Main Street before 6 a.m., in violation of the city’s noise ordinance.
Someone was trespassing on Main Street.
Earbuds in a charging case were found on Stone Cutters Way.
Traffic signals were malfunctioning at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Clarendon Avenue.
Eyeglasses were lost downtown.
Oct. 1
An assault at a family event was reported on Main Street.
Keys were found on Barre Street and their owner was contacted.
A suspicious person was reported on Gallison Hill Road.
Oct. 2
Gunshots were heard on Bailey Avenue.
A debit card was found on State Street and was destroyed because it had no owner information on it.
On Main Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
