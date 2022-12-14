The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Dec. 5A set of keys was found on Main Street.
On Dover Road, a cellphone was lost.
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
Dec. 6Graffiti was reported in a bathroom at City Hall.
A dog was reported lost at Hubbard Park and was later located.
On Elm Street, a motorist hit a deer.
Dec. 7A driver’s license was found on Barre Street.
People were throwing items at cars on State Street.
A key fob was found on State Street.
Erratic driving was reported on Main Street.
Dec. 8A dog ran off on Cityside Drive.
On State Street, a debit card was found.
A motorist drove into a deer on Towne Hill Road.
On Main Street, a woman was yelled at for having a small child out late at night.
Dec. 9Threats were reported on Barre Street.
A backpack was lost downtown.
Drivers were racing on Memorial Drive.
Dec. 10A debit card was found downtown.
On School Street, an iPhone was found.
Erratic driving was reported on Memorial Drive.
Dec. 11Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
Keys were lost on Barre Street.
Items were stolen on Langdon Street.
Vandalism was reported on Main Street.
A bicycle was abandoned on Cummings Street.
