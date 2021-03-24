The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
March 15
Graffiti was reported on Stone Cutters Way.
A male was taking pictures of workers on Main Street.
On Berlin Street, a dog wouldn’t stop barking.
Property was lost on State Street.
A dog was running loose on Granite Street.
March 16
A package was stolen on Prospect Street.
Two people needed a ride to their vehicle on River Street.
On Elm Street, a vehicle broke down.
March 17
Children were playing in the street on Vine Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Meadow Lane.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Dog River Road.
March 18
Someone was stumbling on State Street.
On Main Street, someone was walking in the roadway.
Someone was driving erratically on Barre Street.
March 19
Someone was being harassed on Barre Street.
An incident of road rage was reported on Berlin Street.
Children yelled obscenities at a woman on Hebert Road.
March 20
A vehicle door was open downtown.
On Memorial Drive, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
A syringe was found on State Street.
On Hill Street, a stray dog was found.
Someone screamed on Coolidge Street.
March 21
Kids were playing near ice on Elm Street.
Items were stolen from a resident on Mechanic Street.
