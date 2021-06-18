The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
June 7
A dog was off its leash, and the person with the dog was rude on College Street.
On Dewey Street, an incident of identity theft was reported.
Someone was dropping off packages on North Street while the vehicle was still in motion.
On Dog River Road, someone was reportedly selling catalytic converters, but police responded and found nothing criminal going on.
Someone could smell sewer in their basement on Loomis Street.
June 8
A delivery truck was blocking traffic on Hubbard Street.
On Murray Hill Drive, an incident of identity theft was reported.
A dog was in distress in a vehicle on Main Street.
On Main Street, a cellphone was found and returned to its owner.
A stray male cat was hanging around Forest Drive.
June 9
A vehicle passed a school bus that had its red lights flashing on Berlin Street.
On State Street, a tree fell on utility lines.
Someone was driving an ATV on River Street.
June 10
A backpack was found on the bike path near Main Street.
Catalytic converters were stolen on Gallison Hill Road and River Street.
A vacuum was stolen from a home on Liberty Street.
Children were playing close to the road on Berlin Street.
June 11
A wallet was found on State Street and returned to its owner.
Someone was assaulted on State Street.
There was a two-car crash on Granite Street at about 1:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A stray cat was reported on Main Street.
June 12
There was a loud water meter on Loomis Street.
A water main break was reported on Partridge Farm Road.
On Bailey Avenue, a credit card was found.
A wallet was lost at Hubbard Park.
On Grandview Terrace, an unhealthy-looking animal was behaving strangely.
June 13
An orange wallet was lost downtown.
On Scribner Street, a neighbor cut grass in the city’s right-of-way.
A male scared someone who walked past him on Barre Street.
