The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
July 4
Someone was being harassed on Main Street.
A cellphone was found on Vine Street.
Bones found in the Winooski River determined to be animal bones.
July 5
On Elm Street, a white iPhone was found.
A credit card was lost downtown.
On Mechanic Street, a suspicious male was reported.
July 6
A phone and trash were found in someone's yard on Main Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a vehicle was reported stolen.
A bank envelope with cash inside was lost on State Street.
July 7
A broke-down vehicle was obstructing traffic on Barre Street.
On Elm Street, a manhole was uncovered.
Sunglasses were found downtown.
A burglary was reported on Berlin Street.
July 8
At Green Mount Cemetery, a van was parked overnight.
A driver's license was lost downtown.
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
A septic smell was reported near the Public Works Department garage.
July 9
Fireworks were shot off on Hubbard Park Drive.
A bag was found on Taylor Street.
On Stone Cutters Way, a purse was lost.
An ID and cash was found on the bike path.
On Main Street, a wallet was lost.
A dog was lost in the woods near Isabel Circle.
Keys were found on Liberty Street.
July 10
A dog was barking on North Street.
Kids were making noise on Franklin Street.
A dog was reported lost on North Street, but was later located by the dog sitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.